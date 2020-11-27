11 residential buildings reconstructed in Julfa – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on November 26, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov got acquainted with the work done in the residential buildings put into operation in Julfa after reconstruction.

It was reported that 11 residential buildings were reconstructed, yards were landscaped, and asphalt was laid on the roads around the buildings.

The head of the Julfa District Executive Power Siyam Hajiyev expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents of the district for the created conditions.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to protect the creatures.