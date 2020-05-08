28 years pass since Armenian occupation of Shusha city

Twenty-eight years have passed since the occupation of Azerbaijani city of Shusha by Armenian armed forces with the support of 40 armored vehicles of the 366th Russian regiment.

On the night of May 7 to 8, 1992, the Armenian armed forces attacked Shusha from three directions with 11 thousand troops and looted the city.

As a result of another massacre committed against the Azerbaijani people, the Armenian aggressors killed more than 195 Azerbaijanis, 102 people became disabled, and 165 people went missing.

As a result of the occupation, the hostile forces captured 289 square kilometers of the territory. The enemy destroyed many historical and cultural monuments. Seven kindergartens, 22 secondary schools, cultural and agricultural technical colleges, secondary music schools, eight culture houses, 14 clubs, two cinemas, three museums, tourist base, eastern musical instruments factory were destroyed. Moreover, the enemy burnt 20 libraries, destroyed rare manuscript samples, desecrated sacred temples, and mosques. The list includes the archaeological monument in the world Azikh cave, Asgaran castle in Khojaly, Khan cave, Gakhal cave, Shusha castle, as a whole, 279 religious, historical, and cultural monuments included in this list.