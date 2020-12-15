Tuesday , 15 December 2020
Naxcivan

“One nation, two states” Friendly match will be held in Nakhchivan

Organized by the Chess Federation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Sadarak District Education Department, Sadarak District Children and Youth Chess School and Izmir Deha Satranch Sports Club under the motto “One Nation, Two States” on lichess.org on December 19, 2020 at 12:00. friendly match will be held.

According to the news from the press service of the Sadarak District Education Department to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, 16 chess players will take part in the match. The meeting will last 1 hour and 20 minutes.
The final results of the meeting will be announced on the official websites of the Chess Federation and the Ministry of Education.

https://lichess.org/tournament/vXuafxo7

Check Also

Nakhchivan respects sons who gave their lives for Motherland – PHOTO

During the 44-day war, the Azerbaijani army restored historical justice and liberated our occupied lands. …

NakhchivanToday.com 2020