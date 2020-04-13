43 million dollar reward: Pashinyan still introduces false information.

During a live broadcast on Facebook on April 6, Pasinyan tried to justify the multi-million-dollar reward system of the state style, which has been in place for two years, and published numbers that were quickly refuted by experts.

He said, According to his decision, 1 billion drams a year have been given to high-ranking officials, and if the pensioners are distributed, this promise will increase by a total of 168 drams for a month.

It should be noted that Pasinyan again provided false information. Pasinyan introduced a number 21 times smaller than the actual amount of the award. A few months ago, the news site “iravan.today” conducted an investigation based on official documents and found that in 2019, 21 billion 500 million drams (43 millon dollars) awards were paid.

It should be noted that most of the awards were given to ministers, deputy ministers, governors, deputy governors, heads of various departments, their deputies, deputies and others.