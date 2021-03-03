50th anniversary of the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be held – ORDER

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on March 2 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:

“In 2021, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Artists’ Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be celebrated.

The art of painting has developed in Nakhchivan. Starting from the historical Gamigaya paintings, Nakhchivan art developed under the influence of the school of architecture from the XII century. At the beginning of the 20th century, the founder of Azerbaijani realist painting, Bahruz Kangarli, gave a new social content to the Nakhchivan School of Art, enriched it with forms and means of description.

Under the auspices of our national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Nakhchivan Organization of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan was established in 1971, and the Artists’ Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was established in 2000 on the basis of this organization. During the years of independence, consistent measures were taken to develop the art of painting in the autonomous republic, the Artists’ Union was provided with a new building and workshop, the creative opportunities of its members were expanded, the Bahruz Kangarli Museum and Artists Park were established in Nakhchivan.

Today, the promotion of our history and national values, the creation of a realistic picture of today and the education of patriotism play a key role in the work of Nakhchivan artists.

Guided by paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, taking into account the role of the Union of Artists in the socio-cultural life of the autonomous republic, I decide:

1. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

2. “To approve the” Action plan in connection with carrying out the 50th anniversary of the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic “.