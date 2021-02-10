97th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic marked – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that , on February 9, the 97th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was celebrated.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: Today is 97 years since the establishment of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Nakhchivan has an ancient and rich history of statehood.In Nakhchivan, which has a culture of urban planning of 5-7 thousand years, an independent government was formed in the seventh century, and in the tenth century the feudal state of the Nakhchivan Kingdom was established. The city of Nakhchivan was the capital of the Atabey state of Azerbaijan in the 12th century, the Nakhchivan Khanate in the 18th century, and the Araz-Turkish Republic in 1918.Granting Nakhchivan the status of autonomy is an important stage in the centuries-old history of our statehood. After the transfer of the Zangazur district of Azerbaijan to Armenia in 1920, the issue of autonomy of Nakhchivan, isolated from the main territory of the country, became a necessity. As a result of the persistent struggle of the people and intellectuals of Nakhchivan, the fair position of the brotherly Turkish government, in 1921, the international Moscow and Kars agreements were signed, stipulating that Nakhchivan remained part of Azerbaijan as an autonomous republic.Three years after the signing of these agreements, on February 9, 1924, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was established. Our national leader Heydar Aliyev said, “The establishment of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is a great historical achievement of the Azerbaijani people in a very difficult political environment.”

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “The history of Nakhchivan’s autonomy has been widely studied in the past, its anniversaries have been celebrated, the legal and political basis of autonomy has been formed, Nakhchivan has undergone a great development.” Of course, the development and protection of the autonomy of the autonomous republic is connected with the name of our national leader Heydar Aliyev.If 1924-1969 Nakhchivan was characterized as a period of severe political, socio-economic and cultural problems, in 1969-1987, under the care of our national leader, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic became a leading industrial, agricultural, scientific and cultural center. The political activity of the eldest son of our people in Nakhchivan in 1990-1993 protected the autonomous republic from occupation and the threat of abolition of its autonomy, and at that time Nakhchivan made historic decisions aimed at saving Azerbaijan as a whole. “The status of autonomy and statehood of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is permanent, eternal,” the great leader said, noting the development and strengthening of Nakhchivan’s autonomy during his second presidency.The successful continuation of the line of creation of the genius by the President of the country Mr. Ilham Aliyev ensured the dynamic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, ensured energy, information, food and defense security. Today, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as an active participant in the process of nation-building, contributes to the socio-economic development of our country. During the past period, 166 secondary schools, 374 cultural institutions, 202 health care facilities, 55 sports facilities, 288 military facilities were built and put into operation in the autonomous republic, more than 98,000 new jobs were created.

It was noted that compared to 1995, the gross domestic product of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was 66, its per capita volume was 48, income was 61, industrial output was 114, information and communication services were 132, freight transportation in the transport sector was 26, gross agricultural output. 14, and foreign trade turnover increased 27 times. During this period, the area of greenery expanded and reached 20% of the total area, the area of agricultural lands increased and exceeded 177,000 hectares. At present, the demand for 350 types of products in the autonomous republic is met entirely by local production, the share of the private sector in GDP is 88 percent.As a result of development in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, settlements have grown, the number of cities, settlements and villages has increased. At present, there are 217 healthcare, 492 cultural and 442 industrial enterprises in the autonomous republic, and more than 34,000 legal entities and individuals are engaged in entrepreneurship. One of the most important factors characterizing the development in Nakhchivan is ensuring energy security. Today, there is no settlement in the autonomous republic that is not supplied with natural gas.There are 10 power plants in the Autonomous Republic, 8 of which operate on alternative and renewable energy sources. Consistent measures have been taken to build water and sewerage systems in the Autonomous Republic at the level of modern requirements, modern drinking water and sewerage systems have been built in Nakhchivan city, district centers and surrounding villages, and the population has been provided with sustainable and quality drinking water 24 hours a day. The living conditions, settlement and welfare of the population have also improved, and since the beginning of the autonomy the population of the autonomous republic has increased 5 times and reached 462,000.Increasing economic opportunities have also affected the development of science, education and culture in the autonomous republic. Today, there are 3 higher and 4 secondary special education institutions, Nakhchivan Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, 212 secondary schools, Heydar Aliyev Military Lyceum, 5 vocational schools, 36 out-of-school and 22 preschool educational institutions in the autonomous republic. As a result of the measures taken, the level of education has increased. If in 1995, 11 percent or 401 high school graduates became students, in 2020 this figure was 67 percent or 1,955, respectively.

“The history, ethnography, culture and natural resources of Nakhchivan have become the subject of serious research, thousands of books have been published, Nakhchivan studies have been enriched, our monuments have been restored, attention has been paid to preserving our national values,” he said. The modern development it has achieved is the subject of scientific research and studies.Of course, the most important achievement of the 97-year history of autonomy is the preservation of the territory of Nakhchivan. The status of autonomy, along with multifaceted development, also laid the foundation for the formation of a great defense potential in Nakhchivan. In short, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has passed a successful way in all areas. We see the result not only in numbers, but also in real life, in the comfortable life of people, in stability, in high prosperity, in the changing face of our settlements, in the infrastructure under construction, in improving people’s well-being, living conditions, army building. The work of those who contribute to the creative work, the development of education, culture and health is highly valued by our state, they are awarded state awards and honorary titles.

On this historic day, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly commemorated our martyrs, thanked those who contributed to the protection of stability and borders in Nakhchivan, ensured development, congratulated the recipients of the award and the people of the autonomous republic, and concluded his speech with the words of President Ilham Aliyev: “Today, Nakhchivan, in the true sense of the word, is developing with confidence and success … The policy of the great leader is the basis of these successes. We, his followers, are committed to this policy. “

Then there was a screening of a film made by Nakhchivan State Television on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic awards, awards of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were presented at the event. It was noted that by the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated February 8, 2021, Matanat Mammadova was awarded the two-volume “Nakhchivan blockade” in the field of science for 2021, and Nizami Mukhtar was awarded the book “Gamigaya rock paintings” in the field of culture. Republican awards were given.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly presented the awards of the Autonomous Republic.





