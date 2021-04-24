A new pumping station was put into operation in Kulus – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, a new pumping station was put into operation on April 22 in Kulus village of Shahbuz region.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

Yahya Allahverdiyev, chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s Amelioration and Water Resources Open Joint-Stock Company, said the new pumping station feeds from the Shahbuzchay and injects water into the 510-meter-high area. A pumping station with a water consumption of 300 cubic meters per hour and an electric motor with a capacity of 800 kilowatts was built at the pumping station and provided with a vacuum system. 1850 meters of pressure pipeline was restored and 290 meters of new line was laid to supply water to the site. 4 check valves with a pressure of 64 bar, 1 regulating valve were installed on the 2140 meter pipeline, 18 concrete anchors were built to increase the stability of the pipeline, 2 hydrants and 2 distribution pools were installed at the end of the pipeline.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said that an attempt was made to build this pumping station 40 years ago, but the work was not completed. It was not possible to operate the pumping station because the capacity of the power line was not taken into account. After the construction of a new power line and the construction of the substation, this pumping station has already been put into operation and is being put into operation today. About 340 hectares of land belonging to 3 villages – Kulus, Mahmudoba and Nursu villages of Shahbuz region will be included in the list of irrigated lands through the station. There is no place in Shahbuz district where 340 hectares of irrigated land are located. Therefore, this pump is very important. 340 hectares of land will be converted into irrigated lands, which will significantly increase productivity.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked those who contributed to the construction of the pumping station and put it into operation.