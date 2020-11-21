Administrative building of Duzdag Physiotherapy Center has been commissioned-PHOTO

Duzdag, based on millennia, is a symbol of Nakhchivan, distinguished by its ancient history and natural beauty. At the same time, the formation of Nakhchivan as a city is connected with the Duzdag culture. As the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, said: “Mysterious traces of history remain in every corner of Duzdag, one of the most miraculous places of ancient Nakhchivan.” Today, Nakhchivan Salt Mountain is famous not only for its economic, historical and cultural significance, but also for its healing properties. Duzdag Physiotherapy Center is world famous as a natural treatment center. The large-scale landscaping and construction work carried out in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has also covered this unique health center, and comprehensive conditions have been created for the development of medical tourism. According to NAKHCHIVATODAY.COM, the administrative building of Duzdag Physiotherapy Center was put into operation on November 20. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event. Expressing gratitude to the chief doctor of the center Heyran Gazibeyov, he said: “As a result of the attention and care paid to the health of the population in the Autonomous Republic, all health facilities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been built in accordance with modern standards and equipped with new medical equipment. Duzdag Physiotherapy Center also received a share of the reconstruction work. As a result of the created conditions, the number of applicants has increased in recent years. The commissioning of the new office building increases our responsibility. We promise that we will continue to build our work in accordance with the high level of care provided, and we will fulfill our duty to ensure that patients recover in this hospital. ” Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “Duzdag Physiotherapy Center, which has been operating since 1979, today serves patients from many countries with about 500 beds and 50 medical staff.” During independence, Duzdag Physiotherapy Center became a symbol of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Because patients from different countries find healing in the center, they recommend it to other people. This will allow further development of the center, recognition of the autonomous republic, expansion of tourism potential. Over the years, a good team has been formed in the health facility. The center has doctors specializing in this field, and as a result of their good work, the number of applicants is growing every year. “Duzdag Physiotherapy Center has passed 40 years,” he said. The office building commissioned today is also a contribution to 40 years of operation. The task of the team is to provide high quality services to patients. Last year alone, about 3,900 patients applied to the center. About 520 of them were residents of the autonomous republic, while others came from different regions of Azerbaijan and abroad. This year’s epidemic in the world has weakened the work of the center. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare for the post-epidemic period. In the past, there were some difficulties due to the coexistence of hospital and patient admission. Now the patient reception and hospital are located in separate buildings. What is needed in the center should be identified and all shortcomings should be eliminated. As the center is a public legal entity, all work here must be accurately calculated, funds must be used sparingly, and all necessary efforts must be made to operate. The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: “Earlier, salt was extracted here and a hospital was located here.” However, the commissioning of a new salt mine in the near future will eliminate this problem. Thus, the salt mine will be moved to a separate area, which will be completely owned by the hospital. Therefore, the area must be kept clean and the rules must be strictly followed. Because the patient is primarily interested in the cleanliness of the area and the service provided, and then the outcome of the treatment. The fact that the temperature in the frost is the same in all seasons of the year allows you to effectively organize the treatment. All this must be done in a comprehensive manner. Despite the presence of salt mines in several countries, as well as artificial mines, they are not as influential as the Nakhchivan Salt Mountain. Therefore, we must protect, promote and keep this wealth. The Ministries of Health, Labor and Social Protection of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic should carry out awareness-raising activities, attract local patients to the center, introduce the center using Internet resources, answer inquiries correctly and in a timely manner, and update information about the center. The Chairman of the Supreme Assem