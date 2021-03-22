“Alinjagala” – symbol of courage of Nakhchivan

The territory of Nakhchivan is rich in historical and cultural monuments of different periods. There are such ancient fortresses as Oglangala, Chalkhangala, Gizgala, Kazanchigala.At present, more than 1,200 historical monuments of world, national and local significance have been registered and certified in the territory of the autonomous republic, and one of these monuments is Alinjagala. The Alinjagala historical monument was restored on the basis of the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated February 11, 2014.During the restoration, a road was built to a certain part of Alinjagala, and the necessary construction materials were lifted by hand and cargo animals. The eastern and western gates of the fortress were restored. After restoration and cleaning work, it was discovered that some of the buildings in the upper part of the castle were used as residential areas and others as public buildings.Stables where cavalry horses were kept, food storages and ovens for baking bread were found here. Historians Agosik, Stepanos Orbeliani, Nasavi, Sharafaddin Ali Yazdi, Spanish ambassador Clavijo and Turkish traveler Evliya Chalabi gave information about Alinjagala.There is a lot of interesting information about the castle in medieval Arabic, Persian, Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian and Western European sources. The first written source known to us as Alinjagala is the epos “Kitabi-Dada Gorgud”.In the saga, the fortress is described as a strong and reliable fortification in “Ushun goja oglu Sagrek Boyu”. During the reign of the Atabeys-Eldenizs of Azerbaijan, the importance of Alinjagala increased, and the fortress was used as an important military fortification. During the invasion of Azerbaijan by Kharezmshah Jalaleddin in 1225, the ruler of the Eldenizs took refuge in the Uzbek fortress and was defended there.Alinjagala, located at the top of a steep mountain, was considered impregnable. Amir Teymur encountered sharp resistance in the fortress during his attacks on Azerbaijan. In 1386-1401, Alinjagala was bravely defended and became a heroic symbol of Azerbaijan’s history. There is a lot of information in the sources about the defense of the fortress.The defense of Alinjagala during the attack of the Teymurids caused great enthusiasm in Azerbaijan, the people united on a united front and fought hard to defend it. Fazlullah Naimi, the leader of the struggle against the Timurids, was also tragically executed by Miranshah in 1394 around Alinjagala. During the reign of Aghgoyunlu, Garagoyunlu and Safavids, the fortress was preserved as an important fortification.Abubakr Tehrani, the palace historian of Aghgoyunlu, informed about the 29th great-grandfather of Uzun Hasan, Ilak bey, the ruler of Alinjagala, and wrote about the landscaping around the fortress during the reign of Garagoyunlu Jahan Shah. Latif Huseynzadeh informed that “Nuhdaban” ceremony was held in Nakhchivan at the beginning of the XX century and a couple of days ago the people brought stones from Alinjagala and buried them in the place called Old Fortress in Nakhchivan. So, after the ceremony, the stone was returned to its place – Alinjagala.The ancient history of the castle has always been of interest to people. Since the opening of the Alinjagala History and Culture Museum, the museum has received more than 35,000 visitors, including 1,527 foreign tourists. The restoration of Alinjagala means the restoration of our history. The protection of our cultural heritage, the successful and purposeful work carried out in this area is another expression of the care shown to our history.



Author: Kamal GULMALIYEV

Translator : Emin Gulmammadov