Ancient water mill restored – PHOTO

Water mills, which are preserved in the Autonomous Republic as our historical and cultural heritage, testify to the development of grain growing in this land. Water mills also play an important role in the formation of Nakhchivan traditions. At present, the restoration of water mills in the autonomous republic is a continuation of the attention paid to our historical heritage and traditions, as well as a healthy lifestyle.



NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, a water mill was put into operation in Nusnus village of Ordubad region on February 5.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with the villagers and said: Mills are our historical monuments. Today, a new monument was restored. This is the sixth water mill in the autonomous republic to be restored and put into operation. The mill has served the population for many years. It will continue to be used to meet the needs of the population.

It was reported that the 69-square-meter Nusnus water mill has a daily production capacity of 1 ton. A water canal was laid 67 meters away from the mill, the area was landscaped, and one person was employed here.