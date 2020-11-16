Another 20 peacekeepers brought to Yerevan

Two more An-124 and 18 Il-76 military transport planes with the 15th Russian peacekeeping brigade and armored vehicles landed at Yerevan airport, Nakhchivantoday.com says, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry added that 58 pieces of equipment – armored personnel carriers, trucks, tankers, excavators, and other logistics – were delivered to Armenia by Russian military planes during the day.

Earlier, it was informed that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh would consist of 1,960 firefighters, 90 armored vehicles, 380 cars, and special equipment.