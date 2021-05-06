Another batch of new engineering machinery and equipment delivered from Turkey to Azerbaijan – VIDEO

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, activities on the improvement of logistic support of the Azerbaijan Army, acceleration of mine-clearance operations in the liberated from occupation territories, and strengthening of safety precaution are being continued.

Within the scope of the implemented activities, the next batch of the latest engineering machinery and equipment purchased from Turkey was delivered to Azerbaijan.

The machinery and equipment, transferred into the armament of Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units stationed in liberated from occupation territories, will be used in the work on clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance of roads, human settlements, lands suitable for sowing, and other areas.