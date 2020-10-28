Wednesday , 28 October 2020
Naxcivan

Armenia continues to violate the ceasefire regime

Armenian armed forces fired at our human settlements and positions of our units located on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using small arms at different times of the night and morning on October 28.
Thus, the territories of Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkesan, and Gubadli regions of Azerbaijan were fired upon by the enemy from the territory of Berd, Chambarak, Vardenis, and Gorus regions of Armenia.
From 07.35 to 09.00 in the morning, the territory of the Aghjabedi region came under fire by the enemy.

Check Also

The territory of the Terter region was under artillery fire

On October 28, at about 07.30 am, the Armenian armed forces subjected the territory of …

NakhchivanToday.com 2020