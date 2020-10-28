Armenia continues to violate the ceasefire regime

Armenian armed forces fired at our human settlements and positions of our units located on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using small arms at different times of the night and morning on October 28.

Thus, the territories of Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkesan, and Gubadli regions of Azerbaijan were fired upon by the enemy from the territory of Berd, Chambarak, Vardenis, and Gorus regions of Armenia.

From 07.35 to 09.00 in the morning, the territory of the Aghjabedi region came under fire by the enemy.