Armenia violated ceasefire on state border

The units of Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army located at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using mortars and small arms.

Starting from the evening hours on November 4 to 04:50 on November 5, the positions of our military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were fired intermittently by the enemy from the direction of Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia.