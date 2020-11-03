Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border using mortars and small arms.
On November 3, from 00:25 a.m. to 04:45 a.m., the positions of our military units located in Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were fired by the enemy from the territories of Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia.
Armenia violated ceasefire on the state border again
