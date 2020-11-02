Monday , 2 November 2020
Armenia violated ceasefire on the state border

Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of our units on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using mortars and small arms.
In the night of November 2, at various times, the positions of our military units located in Gazakh, Tovuz and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan were fired by the enemy from Noyemberyan, Berd and Vardenis regions of Armenia.

