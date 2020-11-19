Armenian general: Defense Ministry gave 100% false information about battle

“One of the Information Center of the Ministry of Defense tasks was to mislead the enemy. But there is one standard: the lie should not exceed 30%. The information spread by the Armenian Defense Ministry was 100% false,” said Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and Chief Military Inspector of the Defense Ministry of the hostile country during the Second Karabakh War

Nakhchivantoday.az informs, citing Sputnik Armenia, that according to him, the lies told during the 44-day war have plunged Armenia into a deep crisis:

“I decided to resign from my duty on October 5, but I did not announce my decision due to the fierce fighting.”

Note that Hakobyan quit the Chief Military Inspector post of the Armenian Defense Ministry yesterday.