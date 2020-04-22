Armenian human rights activist: “I did not imagine that the Armenian government could fall this much”

“Yesterday I read in the news feed that according to the report of the Minister of Justice, the Supreme Judicial Council has opened a case against the judge of the Court of Appeal Alexander Azaryan (actually on the instructions of Nicole Pashinyan).”

Armenian human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan wrote this on his Facebook page, NakhchivanToday.az reports.

He said he did not believe it: “Because I did not imagine that the Armenian government could” come down “to such an extent. Unfortunately, the information was “not fake, opposition fake and confirmed. This is “democracy, the rule of law” and other delusions.