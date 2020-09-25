Armenian militants brought to Karabakh from Syria

A battalion of Armenian fighters from the YPG / PYD terrorist organization operating in Syria has been brought to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Turkish press writes about this.

It is noted that the 250-member Armenian battalion was established two years ago and trained in northern Syria.

According to the report, two more battalions of Syrian Armenians are operating in the YPG camps.

This information published in the Turkish media shows that the regime of war criminal Nicole Pashinyan, by making statements about Armenia’s readiness for negotiations, is in fact preparing for a new large-scale aggression against Azerbaijan.