Armenian public figure: “The change of government is come, the fear among you remains”

“The mistake is yours, and the responsibility is ours. You chose the “Civil Contract” party (Nikol) and chose the failure and poverty of the economy. “

Ordu.az reports Armenian public figure, health expert Gevorg Grigoryan wrote this on his ‘Facebook’ page.



“A change of government has taken place, the fear among you remains and the situation in Armenia is even wors, Pashinyan makes just a show .The budget of the army and the country are being plundered by officials,” he said.

Alper Mövludoglu