Armenian serviceman shot himself

A tired soldier Ara Petrosyan consciously injured himself in one of the units of the Armenian armed forces located in the occupied Azerbaijani settlement of Khojavend.

NAKHCIVANTODAY.COM reports with reference to the Armenian media that Petrosyan, tired of unbearable conditions, insults and pressure, shot himself with a firearm.

A criminal case has been opened against a soldier who was taken to a military hospital and the commander who brought him to this point.