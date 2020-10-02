Friday , 2 October 2020
Armenian volunteers reject fighting” – Anar Eyvazov

“Combat operations continue in various direction of the front line, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said at the briefing, Nakhchivantoday reports on Oct. 2.

“Volunteers brought to our territories occupied by Armenia reject fighting. Ministry of Defense of Armenia establishes women’s battalion. In the Aghdara direction, our troops liberated the dominant high grounds around Madagiz and control this settlement. In the Jebrail-Fizuli direction, Azerbaijani troops managed to move forward breaking the enemy’s resistance, forced him to retreat,” Eyvazov said at a briefing.

