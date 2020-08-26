Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan presented in Brazil

A billboard about Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan has been installed on one of the main roads in the Brazilian capital.

The statement came from the Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Brazil Elkhan Polukhov, NAKHCIVANTODAY.COM reports. According to him, the road is one of the busiest in the capital:

“Armenia, stop the aggression against Azerbaijan!” There is such an inscription on the busiest highway to the airport in the Brazilian capital. Everyone sees. More than 100,000 Armenians and only 5 Azerbaijanis live in Brazil! But we are here!”

Translator: Emin Gulmammadov