Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Armenia requested extension of deadline for fully emptying Kalbajar until November 25

“Work continues on the implementation of the joint statement signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on November 10,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at a briefing.

Hikmat Hajiyev said that one of the requirements of the statement was the handover of Kalbajar until November 15. “But the Armenian side requested – through Russia – that the deadline be extended. The weather is getting worse, there is only one road in that direction and the road capacity is low. Taking this into account, Azerbaijan demonstrated humanity and agreed to extend the deadline for the handover of Kalbajar until November 25. The obligations remain in force, there is no need to sign a special statement on the deadline extension.”

Hikmat Hajiyev noted that Aghdam was set to be handed over on November 20, while Lachin until December 1.