Assistant to President demonstrates Armenian hand made missile systems

“We are in liberated villages of Füzuli. This is hand made inaccurate missile launcher used by Armenian army against densely populated nearby villages,” Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Twitter.

He noted that such handmade systems were used mainly in Syria: "Armenian recruited mercenaries from the Middle East."