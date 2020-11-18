AZAL resumes flights on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route

Starting from November 19, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) will resume flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route. Flights will be operated daily with departure from Baku at 13:00 and from Nakhchivan – at 16:10. Passengers who have provided a certificate with a negative COVID-19 result will be allowed on board.

Given the high demand for this route and the limited number of flights performed during the pandemic, the sale of tickets for the above destination is to be carried out in a sequenced manner. You can sign up for the waiting list in two ways – through the feedback form or through the WhatsApp messenger:

– For Baku-Nakhivan flights: https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000853919

WhatsApp: +99455 204 65 54

– For Nakhchivan-Baku flights: https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000886220

WhatsApp: +994 60 487 30 11.

When applying, passengers will be required to send scanned copies of their IDs, as well as contact numbers to receive feedback. The airline kindly asks not to apply via the online form and WhatsApp at the same time.

This will only lead to an increase in online queues and delayed responses from the call center staff. Please also note that air ticket requests in this direction through calls to the airline’s call center are not accepted.

Following the established rules during the pandemic, only women’s carry-on bags, men’s briefcases, or laptop bags with dimensions not exceeding 30x35x10 cm (the bag should be used only for its intended purpose) are allowed as carry-on luggage.

Other baggage, including paper and plastic bags, must be checked to be transported in the aircraft’s cargo hold.

The maximum permitted weight for baggage is 23 kilograms per piece with the sum of dimensions not exceeding 158 cm. Press Service of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC