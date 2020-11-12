Azerbaijan marks Day of Constitution

On November 12, Azerbaijan marks a state holiday – the Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, on this day in 1995, the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the main law of an independent sovereign state, was adopted through national referendum.

It was the first constitution adopted in Azerbaijan after independence.

The first Constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted on May 19, 1921 at the All-Azerbaijan Congress of the Soviets.

After the restoration of independence by Azerbaijan, serious work began on a new draft Constitution. In 1994, the Constitutional Commission began its work under the chairmanship of national leader Heydar Aliyev, in 1995 the draft was passed for public debate and on November 12, 1995, the first Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan was adopted through popular vote.

The new Constitution of Azerbaijan consists of 5 sections, 12 chapters and 158 articles. The first additions and changes to the Constitution were made through referendum on August 24, 2002, on March 18, 2009 and on September 26, 2016.

On February 6, 1996, November 12 was declared the Day of Constitution by order of President Heydar Aliyev.