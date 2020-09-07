Azerbaijan-Turkey joint military trainings held in Nakhchivan-Photo

According to the agreement on military cooperation signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, the first stage of large-scale battle- shooting tactical and tactical flight training was held in Nakhchivan with the participation of land forces and air forces of the two countries.

On September 5, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov and the 3rd Commander of Army of the Republic of Turkey, Colonel-General Sharaf Ongay attended the training.