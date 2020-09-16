Azerbaijani and Turkish air forces hold joint flights over Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

On September 15,joint flights of Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces over Nakhchivan were organized on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik forces by the Caucasus-Islamic Army.

The Defense Ministry told NAKHCHİVANTODAY.COM ,the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercise “Unshakable Brotherhood -2020” and the flights organized today are an example of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and military unity.

Commander of the Special Forces, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev, Head of Nakhchivan City Executive Power Mirsanani Seyidov, Representative of the Military Attaché Office of the Turkish Armed Forces in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Colonel Mustafa Gunhan, representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces visited the Alley of Martyrs in Nakhchivan, the memorial of Turkish soliders and Mother’s cream.

The state flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey were demonstrated by helicopters. On this holiday of victory, the philosophy of the genius words of our national leader Heydar Aliyev “One nation, two states” shows that the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is unshakable and eternal.

