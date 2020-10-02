Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenia’s military infrastructure – Hikmat Hajiyev

Operations show that the Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenia’s military infrastructure by using drones and high technology.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made the statement at a briefing on Friday, Nakhchivantoday reports.

“Serious blows were inflicted on the main logistics and ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces. These blows have significantly reduced the resistance of the Armenian armed forces on the front line. Destruction of the military fortification systems, material and technical base built by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for thirty years within short time means the destruction of the combat resistance of the Armenian armed forces, ” Hajiyev added.