Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of newly renovated Children’s Art School in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Children’s Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazde in Yasamal district, Baku after major overhaul.

The Children’s Arts School was renovated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.