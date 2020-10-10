Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs make joint statement

The talks among the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan have wrapped up in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced a joint statement based on the results of the talks.

The statement says: “In response to the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in accordance with the agreement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the parties agreed to take the following steps: 1. A ceasefire is declared beginning on October 10, 2020, at 12.00 for humanitarian purposes, in order to exchange prisoners of war, other detainees and the corpses with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and in line with its criteria; 2. Specific parameters of the ceasefire will be additionally agreed; 3. The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, launch substantive negotiations for the soonest peaceful settlement of the conflict on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement; 4. The parties confirm the immutability of the negotiation format.