Tuesday , 6 October 2020
Naxcivan

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia shells our cities

“Beylagan, Barda, and Tartar cities are under Armenian armed forces’ shelling, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told Nakhchivantoday.com.

Accordıng to the ministry, adequate actions are being taken.

Check Also

Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenians are today hopeless and desperate on the battlefield

“Armenians are today left hopeless and helpless on the battlefield,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, …

NakhchivanToday.com 2020