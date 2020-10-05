Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenia shells our cities

“Beylagan, Barda, and Tartar cities are under Armenian armed forces’ shelling, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told Nakhchivantoday.com.
Accordıng to the ministry, adequate actions are being taken.
“Armenians are today left hopeless and helpless on the battlefield,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, …