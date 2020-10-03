Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry reveals list of Armenia’s destroyed military equipment

“During the present day, the troops of the Azerbaijan Army, successfully advancing in the intended directions, took possession of new strongholds and carried out a cleanup of the territory from the enemy,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told Nakhchivantoday.com

“During the combat operations, a significant amount of manpower, combat, and other equipment, as well as weapons of the enemy were destroyed,” the ministry said.

The total enemy losses from September 27 to 08:00 pm on October 2 are as follows:

– up to 230 tanks and other armored vehicles;

– 250 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars;

– 38 Air Defense means;

– 10 command-control and command-observation posts;

– 7 ammunition depots;

– more than 130 vehicles;

– 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.