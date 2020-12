A delegation led by the Chairman of the Board of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli held a series of meetings at the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey, Nakhchivantoday.com says, citing TABIB.

During the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Health Emine Alp Meşe, the two brotherly countries discussed joint vaccination opportunities, vaccination strategy, identifying groups to be vaccinated first, and exchanged experiences.