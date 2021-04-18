Caring for nature is caring for human health – PHOTO

Speaking about the importance of nature in human health, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “One of the factors ensuring a good human life is the ecological situation, health and protection of nature and the environment.”

In the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, special attention and care is paid to nature protection and increase of green areas. Landscaping work has become widespread in all regions of the Autonomous Republic. Every year, new orchards and forest strips are planted, and consistent measures are taken to enrich nature. As a result of timely agro-technical maintenance, the trees are already bearing fruit.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that on April 17, community work was held in the autonomous republic, green belts and orchards were provided with agro-technical services.

The staffs of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Nakhchivan Greenery Service public legal entity took part in a community work in a 55-hectare almond orchard in Nakhchivan. Over the past years, 12,800 almonds, as well as 535 ornamental trees have been planted in the almond orchard, and a drip irrigation system has been installed.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov took part in the community work, provided agro-technical care to the trees and instructed to continue work in the almond orchard during the season



