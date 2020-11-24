CEREMONY TO WELCOME THE MARTYRS WAS HELD IN NAKHCHIVAN

The strength of any army lies in the patriotism and unity of its personnel. Patriotism and unity are also a guarantee of the country’s independence. Today, there is a state-people-army union in Azerbaijan. As our national leader Heydar Aliyev said: “The unity and solidarity of the people and the President of Azerbaijan is the basis of our state independence today and in the future.” The historic victory of the Azerbaijani people, closely united around the President Ilham Aliyev and our army, once again confirmed this. The sons of Nakhchivan, who reached the highest level of patriotism, also showed real heroism in the battles. Our heroes, who gave their lives for the homeland and the nation, have risen to the peak of eternal life – martyrdom.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports, a welcoming ceremony for our martyrs was held at Nakhchivan International Airport on November 22.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

State and government officials, family members of the martyrs also attended the event.

The bodies of our martyred servicemen Isgandarov Niyamaddin Gulu oglu, Mohsumov Elmar Rovshan oglu and Huseynov Matin Ramiz oglu wrapped in our tricolor flag were brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the bodies of martyrs were passed.

The bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native villages.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the families of the martyrs and expressed his condolences.

The people of Azerbaijan have once again proved that they are an invincible and militant nation through the heroism of their children who rose to the peak of martyrdom. Our people always have such heroes in their hearts. Because the life of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our lands is a symbol of loyalty to the Motherland.