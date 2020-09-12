Certificates presented to teachers who passed the certification exams successfully in Nakhchivan

Chess Center on 11th of September, Chairman of the Chess Federation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Seymur Talibov said that the development of chess is always in the focus of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As a result, chess schools were built and put into operation in cities and regions. In recent years, as a result of the joint activities of the Chess Federation with the Ministry of Education, a high level of chess teaching has been achieved in secondary schools, and new talented young chess players have been identified. During the pandemic, the federation, together with the ministry, held regular online classes, increasing the knowledge and skills of chess players. Also, the lessons conducted electronically were uploaded to the federation’s YouTube channel and given to chess players and teachers in the form of a CD.

Seymur Talibov noted that, during the year, the Chess Federation together with the Ministry of Education held certification exams for teaching chess at a high level in secondary schools. According to the order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly, the teachers’ exam was held free of charge. This is a clear example of the great importance that the head of the autonomous republic attaches to the development of chess. Last year, more than 400 teachers were certified to teach chess in secondary schools. Today, 18 more teachers are awarded with such certificates. Teachers who receive a new certificate should try to teach children the secrets of chess in higher schools, identify new talented children, enlighten and promote this sport.

The chairman of the federation wished success to chess teachers in this way.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rahman Mammadov noted that due to the care provided, the material and educational base of chess schools has been strengthened. Chess centers and schools in the Autonomous Republic are equipped with 67 state-of-the-art computers and 9 electronic boards, as well as electronic chess-related teaching aids. At the same time, during the process of creating education base , classes were allocated for teaching chess in secondary schools, and schools were provided with chess sets. On behalf of educators, Rahman Mammadov thanked the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly for his attention and care for the development of education and chess.

Nuray Abbasova, a teacher at Nakhchivan Secondary School No.1, thanked the teachers and students for their care for the development of chess and said that more attention would be paid to teaching chess lessons and serious efforts would be made to train chess players.

Then, the teachers who got high score in the certification exams were awarded certificates and took pictures for memory.