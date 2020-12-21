Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic visited wounded servicemen – PHOTOS

In the Patriotic War, which began on September 27 and lasted for 44 days, the Azerbaijani army restored historical justice, and our occupied lands were liberated. In this war, our people have hundreds of martyrs and wounded servicemen. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “The martyrs of the First Karabakh and Second Karabakh Wars will live forever in our hearts. May God heal all our wounded servicemen so that they recover soon and return to normal life. We will do our best for their recovery. Our wounded soldiers and officers must know that we will do our best to bring him back to normal life. We are indebted to them for this victory … “.

The Autonomous Republic pays special attention to the treatment of servicemen who took part in the Patriotic War and were wounded, as well as the restoration of their health.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on December 19, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov visited the servicemen who were wounded in the Patriotic War and continuing treatment at the Military Hospital of the Nakhchivan Garrison.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Special Forces, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev reported to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly inquired about the health and nutrition of servicemen being treated at the hospital, talked to them and said he was proud of their bravery in the Patriotic War.

The wounded serviceman, Major Tabriz Zeynalov who awarded with the “Flag of Azerbaijan” medal, thanked on his own and on behalf of his comrades-in-arms, saying that we always feel the care of the state. Doctors are helping to restore our health. In response to this concern, we will continue our service successfully after returning to the army.

Gifts were presented to the wounded servicemen being treated at the hospital, and the sweets were given to the kitchen.