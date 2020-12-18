Chairman of Supreme Assembly signed a Decree

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on December 18 to establish a public legal entity “State Examination Center of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.”

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the decree reads:

“Guided by paragraph 22 of part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:

1. To establish the State Examination Center of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the status of a public legal entity on the basis of the Civil Service Commission under the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

2. To approve “The charter of the public legal entity” of “The state examination center of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic “.

3. To approve “Structure of the public legal entity” of “The state examination center of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic “.

4. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic shall resolve the issues arising from this Decree.”