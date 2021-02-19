Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic met with the Iranian delegation

NAKHCHİVANTODAY.COM reports that, on February 18, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with a delegation led by Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran Muqtaba Zonnouri.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly greeted the delegation and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Speaking about the relations between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran, the Speaker of the Supreme Assembly stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation.

Muqtaba Zonnouri said he was pleased with the meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly and his visit to Nakhchivan. Noting that relations between the two countries are developing, the guest said that Iran has always stood by Azerbaijan and congratulated the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly on the historic victory.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nakhchivan Seyed Ahmad Husseini attended the meeting.