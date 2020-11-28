CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPREME ASSEMBLY OF THE NAKHCHIVAN AUTONOMOUS REPUBLIC MET WITH WOUNDED SERVICEMEN-PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “The Second Karabakh War will remain in history as a glorious victory of Azerbaijan. All our people showed unity and solidarity in achieving this victory … We won this war at the expense of our martyrs, our soldiers and our state policy.”

In the Autonomous Republic, special attention is paid to the treatment of servicemen wounded in the Great Patriotic War.

On November 27, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with servicemen wounded in the Great Patriotic War and continuing their treatment at the Military Hospital of the Nakhchivan Garrison.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Special Forces, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev reported to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly was interested in the health and nutrition of servicemen being treated in different departments of the hospital and talked to them.

Meeting with the staff of the Military Hospital, the Speaker of the Supreme Assembly said: “The main issue is to restore the health of servicemen wounded in the Great Patriotic War and return them to service.” High mood is an important condition for the effectiveness of treatment. Therefore, it is necessary to talk to the servicemen being treated in the hospital individually, to create confidence in their recovery. The Ministry of Health of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic should also use the opportunities to provide assistance in the treatment of wounded servicemen.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly thanked the staff for the good organization of medical services at the Military Hospital.

Gifts were distributed to soldiers and wounded treated at the hospital, and food products were handed over to the kitchen.