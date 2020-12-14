Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed a Decree

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on December 14 to establish a fund to support the families of the wounded and martyrs in connection with the protection of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the decree reads:

Guided by Article 5, Part II, Clause 22 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, In order to ensure civil society initiatives and transparency, accountability and public control in providing additional support to the measures taken in the autonomous republic in the field of social protection of wounded and martyrs’ families as a result of military operations for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I decide:

1. To establish in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in connection with protection of territorial integrity of the Azerbaijani Republic the fund of support of providing of injured and families of martyrs (further – Fund).

2. To approve “Rules of formation, management and use of means of Fund” (is applied).

3. To determine that:

3.1. The Fund is established in order to provide additional support to the measures taken in the autonomous republic in the field of social protection of wounded servicemen and families of martyrs in connection with the protection of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

3.2. Funds are formed at the expense of voluntary financial assistance (donations) provided by citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, our compatriots living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law;

3.3. The Fund is managed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (hereinafter – the Ministry).

4. Ministry:

4.1. to ensure receipt and consideration of appeals of the persons provided for in paragraph 3.1 of this Decree, coordination of support measures provided to these persons through the Fund with measures taken by the state in the field of their social protection;

4.2. To organize the acceptance of voluntary financial assistance of individuals and legal entities to the Fund in the form of bank or mail, as well as electronically;

4.3. To form an information system providing management of the Fund’s funds and implementation of additional support measures;

4.4. To ensure electronic reporting on the management of the Fund’s assets, as well as the placement and constant updating of information on the amount and direction of funds received and spent on the official website of the Fund;

4.5. To involve volunteers in the activities carried out through the Fund;

4.6. Submit semi-annual reports on the management of the Fund’s assets, as well as other necessary information as appropriate.

5. To the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to solve other questions following from this Decree.