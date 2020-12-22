Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed A Decree

On December 21, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree to commission Ismayil Garibli as chairman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic State Examination Center.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the decree reads:

“Guided by paragraph 22 of part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:

Ismayil Javanshir oglu Garibli to be commissioned as chairman of the “Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic State Examination Center” public legal entity”.