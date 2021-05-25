Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed a Decree

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on May 24 to improve the management of state compulsory personal insurance in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the decree reads:
“Guided by paragraph 22 of part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in order to improve the management in the field of state compulsory personal insurance in the autonomous republic, I decide:
- Personal of the State Insurance Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (hereinafter – the Service), deputies of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, personnel of the army, units and formations of the Armed Forces of the Azerbaijan Republic, state security, foreign intelligence agencies, intelligence and counter military servicemen of intelligence entities, as well as persons serving in other state bodies (bodies included in the structure of state bodies) and military officials, prosecutors, investigators, serving in the judiciary, migration bodies, conducting investigative activities; Authorized in the field of state compulsory personal insurance of life and health of persons carrying out, elimination of the consequences of emergencies, protection of public order, organizing customs work and personnel of civil defense forces to entrust the State Social Protection Fund of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from January 1, 2022.
- To determine that:
- Keeping records in the field of state compulsory personal insurance, control over payment of insurance premiums, payment of insurance payments in the manner and within the period established by the legislation, creation of insurance reserves, increase, as well as other work in the field of state compulsory personal insurance are mplemented by the State Social Protection Fund of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (hereinafter – the Fund);
- Insurance premiums received on the state compulsory personal insurance (hereinafter- insurance funds) are collected in the special treasury account of Fund;
- Insurance funds are used in the following areas:
- Payment of state compulsory personal insurance payments;
- Creation of insurance reserve;
- To finance measures related to the social protection and social security of persons with disabilities and martyrs’ families determined in connection with the war;
- The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic shall approve the procedure for using insurance funds, including insurance reserves;
- Insurance reserves are placed on deposit in banks operating in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic;
- Until January 1, 2022, the Service provides insurance payments to the insured.
- The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic shall resolve the issues arising
- from this Decree.
- In connection with the transfer of the autorities provided for in Part 1 of this Decree to the Fund, the Fund and the Service shall ensure the delivery of relevant documents and information by December 31, 2021. “