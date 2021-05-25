Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed a Decree

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on May 24 to improve the management of state compulsory personal insurance in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the decree reads:

“Guided by paragraph 22 of part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in order to improve the management in the field of state compulsory personal insurance in the autonomous republic, I decide: