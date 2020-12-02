CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPREME ASSEMBLY SIGNED A DECREE

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on December 1 to improve the management of compulsory health insurance.

According to the NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM News Agency, the decree reads:

“Guided by paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:

1. To transform the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic into the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the status of a public legal entity.

2. To approve “The charter of the public legal entity” The state agency on compulsory medical insurance of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

3. To the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to solve the questions following from this Decree “.