Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed an Order

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on December 14 to establish a Technology Park at Nakhchivan State University.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:

The transition to an innovation-oriented economy in the Autonomous Republic, the expansion of services based on modern scientific and technological achievements, the conduct of scientific research and the application of the results in industry make it necessary to create modern complexes in higher education.

Guided by paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in order to establish a relationship between science and industry, the development of production on the basis of new scientific ideas, increase the efficiency of research costs:

1. Technology Park of Nakhchivan State University, consisting of a complex of social, cultural, engineering and communication facilities covering an area of 2 hectares, implementing the important scientific results of experimental-design, research and start-up projects in various fields of industry and services (Technopark) should be created.

2. To the Ministry of Communications and New Technologies of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to provide engineering and communication supply taking into account requirements of technical features of Technology Park.

3. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic shall prepare and submit the project of the Technology Park on the basis of the proposals of Nakhchivan State University.

4. To the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to solve the questions following from this Order.