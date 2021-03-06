Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed an Order

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on March 5 to award the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:
“Guided by paragraph 21 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:
For effective activities in the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:
Askerova Mahsati Gasim – with the honorary title of “Honored Teacher”;
Hasanova Khumar Gurban- with the honorary title of “Honored Doctor”;
Bagirova Fakhrantaj Salman
Guliyeva Mahsati Mammad- to be awarded with the badge “For valiant work”.”
