Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed an Order

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on March 5 to award the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:

“Guided by paragraph 21 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:

For effective activities in the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

Askerova Mahsati Gasim – with the honorary title of “Honored Teacher”;

Hasanova Khumar Gurban- with the honorary title of “Honored Doctor”;

Bagirova Fakhrantaj Salman

Guliyeva Mahsati Mammad- to be awarded with the badge “For valiant work”.”