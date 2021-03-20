Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed an Order

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on March 19 to transform the Nakhchivan Technical Vocational and Driving School into a public legal entity

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:

“Guided by paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:

1.To transform Nakhchivan Technical Vocational and Driving School under the Ministry of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic into a public legal entity.

2.The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

2.1.To approve the charter and staff structure of the public legal entity specified in part 1 of this Order;

3.This Order shall enter into force on the day of its signing. “