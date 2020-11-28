CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPREME ASSEMBLY SIGNED AN ORDER

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on November 27 on measures to increase the fertility of agricultural lands in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:

“Systematic measures are taken in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to protect and increase the fertility of agricultural lands, amelioration and irrigation works are kept in focus. Every year modern hydro-technical facilities are built and put into operation, soil fertility and water supply are improved and degraded area of plots is reduced.

Guided by paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in order to increase the fertility of agricultural lands and to ensure the inclusion of new lands in the crop rotation, I decide: